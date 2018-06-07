Highway 97 crash causes delays between Vernon and Falkland

Traffic backed up in both directions as crews clear scene

  • Jun. 7, 2018 3:00 p.m.
  • News

There are no major injuries involved in a two-vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 97 by St. Anne’s Rd. near the Spallumcheen golf course Thursday afternoon.

But motorists travelling the highway should expect delays as crews work to clear the scene.

Traffic is backed up in both directions, and at one point was lined up from St. Anne’s to Mendenhall Road.

A Ford pickup and Subaru SUV were involved in the crash, which included entrapment.

