Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls is closed in both directions following a vehicle incident on Friday. (Photo- DriveBC)

Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls closed after multi-vehicle incident

Road closed in both directions; DriveBC asks motorists to use a detour on Oliver Ranch Road

Highway 97 in Okanagan Falls is closed in both directions Friday, April 14, following a multi-vehicle incident.

DriveBC says Alba Road has been closed since roughly 2:30 p.m.

A detour is available via Oliver Ranch Road.

DriveBC’s next update will be made available after 3:30 p.m.

Highway 97

