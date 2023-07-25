Highway 97 open in Summerland following collision

Traffic is moving on Highway 97 in Summerland following a collision on the morning of July 25.
Earlier, traffic was backed up in both directions following a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of the highway and Thornber Street and Arkell Road.
Because of the incident, there had earlier been heavy traffic on roads through Summerland as motorists bypassed the site of the collision.
The highway opened by mid-afternoon on July 25.
To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.
news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.