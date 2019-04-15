Highway 97 open north of Summerland

Ongoing closures continue following accident on Sunday

An accident north of Summerland on Sunday afternoon blocked traffic in both directions and sent an estimated five people to hospital.

According to the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, the collision occurred around 5 p.m., closing the highway in both directions.

DriveBC was informed of the road closure and argo Road Maintenance set up traffic control at Okanagan Lake Park for southbound traffic and at North Beach Road for northbound traffic.

The road was returned to single lane alternating traffic before 8 p.m. and was reopened a few minutes after midnight.

There were some ongoing lane closures on Tuesday to allow crews to recover the rest of the lumber.

Information on the closure is available through DriveBC.ca and @DriveBC on Twitter.

Around 10 emergency vehicles were at the scene and a medevac was called to transport patients.

