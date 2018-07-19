Traffic moving on Highway 97 following wildfire

Highway between Peachland and Summerland is single lane alternating, with delays expected

Highway 97 between Peachland and Summerland is open to one lane of traffic in both directions.

A reduced speed of 60 km/hr is in effect.

According to DriveBC, motorists should expect travel delays as firefighters and crews are working in the area.

Motorists are being warned of significant delays and to watch for fire crews in the area.

An alternate route via Highway 97C, Highway 5A and Highway 3 is in place for motorists travelling from Kelowna to the South Okanagan.

On Wednesday afternoon, the highway was closed as the result of a wildfire in the area.

