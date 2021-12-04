The approximate location of the rocks that’ve closed Highway 97A south of Sicamous. (Google image)

The approximate location of the rocks that’ve closed Highway 97A south of Sicamous. (Google image)

UPDATE: Highway 97A to remain closed south of Sicamous until Sunday morning

DriveBC will release an update on Dec. 5 at 10 a.m.

Update: 12:51 p.m.

Highway 97A south of Sicamous will remain closed until Sunday morning, Dec. 5.

According to DriveBC, rocks are still blocking the highway at Davidson Drive near Swansea Point.

Motorists are asked to detour using Highway 97B and Highway 1.

Original story:

Highway 97A is closed in both directions near Swansea Point.

Around 11:45 last night, Dec. 3, DriveBC reported rocks on the highway south of Sicamous at Davidson Drive.

Since then, both lanes of 97A have been closed as crews are still working to clear the debris this morning, Dec. 4.

No detour is available and there is not yet an estimated time of reopening.

