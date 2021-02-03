Highway 97A closed south of Sicamous due to vehicle crash

The highway has been closed since 5 a.m. or earlier.

Highway 97A is closed south of Sicamous due to a vehicle incident. (DriveBC Image)

Drive BC reports Highway 97 A is closed between Sicamous and Swansea point due to a vehicle incident.

The road has been closed since at 5 a.m. or earlier. A detour is available using Highway 1 and Highway 97B. According to Drive BC, emergency vehicles are on scene.

Read More: Clearview AI broke Canadian privacy laws with facial recognition tool, watchdogs say

Read More: Canada to get up to 1.1 m more doses by March through global vaccine alliance

Reports on social media indicate the cause of the closure is a semi-truck tipped over on its side.

Drive BC will have another update on the road closure at 9:30 a.m.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

highway chaos