Highway 97A closed south of Sicamous due to vehicle crash

Drive BC reports Highway 97 A is closed between Sicamous and Swansea point due to a vehicle incident.
The road has been closed since at 5 a.m. or earlier. A detour is available using Highway 1 and Highway 97B. According to Drive BC, emergency vehicles are on scene.
Reports on social media indicate the cause of the closure is a semi-truck tipped over on its side.
Drive BC will have another update on the road closure at 9:30 a.m.
