Highway 97A crash north of Armstrong

Two vehicles involved in Friday morning collision, one rolled over

A two-vehicle crash north of Armstrong slowed Friday morning traffic on Highway 97A. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A vehicle collision north of Armstrong slowed Friday morning traffic on Highway 97A.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision, which saw one rolled over on its side near Back Enderby Road.

Traffic was slowed in the area.

READ MORE: Council hopefuls have their say at Enderby all-candidates forum

READ MORE: Enderby mayoral candidates face off at forum

@VernonNews

newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashNorth Okanagan Regional District