Highway 97A reopened on Thursday, Aug. 5. (CSRD photo)

Highway 97A reopened on Thursday, Aug. 5. (CSRD photo)

Highway 97A reopens after closure due to Two Mile wildfire

DriveBC announced the reopening around 9 a.m. on Aug. 5

Travelling south from Sicamous will no longer require a detour.

Highway 97A has reopened after a lengthy closure due to the Two Mile Road wildfire.

DriveBC announced the reopening around 9 a.m. on Aug. 5, alongside a travel advisory between Mara Heights Road and Mervyn Road.

Traffic may not stop inside that stretch of the highway and motorists must follow the orders of traffic control in the area.

Read more: Highway 97A near Sicamous expected to reopen on Thursday

Read more: Golf Tour 2021: Tongue-in-cheek Shuswap tournament a source of lifelong friendships

@roman_reports
zachary.roman@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Sicamous

Previous story
VIDEO: Shuswap couple pull off Highway 1 in Salmon Arm to give birth to child
Next story
‘We lost Greenville.’ Wildfire decimates California town

Just Posted

As of Thursday, Aug. 5, the White Rock Lake wildfire was estimated to be 32,500 hectares in size. On Aug. 4, in response to the fire, an evacuation order was issued for Falkland in Electoral Area D of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Efforts underway to find lodging for Falkland residents under evacuation order

Highway 97A reopened on Thursday, Aug. 5. (CSRD photo)
Highway 97A reopens after closure due to Two Mile wildfire

There is no stopping on Highway 97 through Falkland and Westwold due to the wildfire in the area. (DriveBC dashcam)
North Okanagan highways impacted by wildfires

(Black Press file photo)
Health minister urges vaccination as COVID-19 cases rise in B.C. Interior