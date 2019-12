The crash took place at the highway’s intersection with Deep Creek Road.

Update Dec. 15 10 a.m:

Drive BC reports that traffic is now unobstructed on Highway 97B.

Original Story:

Highway 97B is reduced to single-lane alternating traffic following a collision at the highway’s intersection with Deep Creek Road south of Salmon Arm.

Drive BC’s next update on the state of the road following the crash will be at 9:30 a.m.



