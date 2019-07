Traffic is now flowing normally.

Drive BC reports a vehicle incident has reduced Highway 97B to Single-lane alternating traffic. (Drive BC Image)

Update: July 24 2:35 p.m.

Drive BC is no longer showing an accident disrupting traffic on Highway 97B

Original Story

Drive BC reports a motor vehicle incident has reduced Highway 97B to single-lane alternating traffic south of Salmon Arm.

The incident took place at the intersection of the highway and Deep Creek Road.

Delays can be expected as a result of the incident which happened before 11:30 a.m.

