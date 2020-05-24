Highway accident in Enderby detours traffic

A motor vehicle accident Sunday morning, May 24, has snarled traffic on Highway 97A in Enderby.
Little is known at this time other than DriveBC saying reports of a vehicle incident blocking the highway south of Enderby at 8 a.m.
An air ambulance helicopter was called to the scene.
Traffic is being detoured around the accident site.
#BCHwy97A Reports of a vehicle incident blocking the highway south of #EnderbyBC. Crews are en route. Local detour reported, but expect delays. #VernonBC #SalmonArmBC
— DriveBC TOK (@DriveBC_TOK) May 24, 2020
