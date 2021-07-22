A location of the current highway closure on the Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke. (DriveBC)

Highway closed east of Revelstoke

There is no estimated time or reopening

The Trans Canada Highway is closed east of Revelstoke in Glacier National Park due to a vehicle incident.

At this time DriveBC is reporting that there is no estimated time of reopening, however there will be another update at 5 p.m.

