Highway closed east of Revelstoke

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle incident in Glacier National Park

Highway 1 is closed between Revelstoke and Golden due to a vehicle incident.

According to DriveBC the current estimated time of reopening is 3 p.m. PST.

There is no detour available.

 

