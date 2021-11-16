With multiple road closures in B.C. affecting transportation of mail across Western Canada, Canada Post is warning customers that deliveries may be delayed. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

Highway closures: Canada Post warns B.C. customers that deliveries may be delayed

Mail that cannot be delivered being held in ‘safe and secure’ facilities

Canada Post is warning B.C. customers that deliveries may be delayed due to the recent highway closures in the province.

On Nov. 16, the national postal service issued two delivery alerts. One was a red alert for the City of Merritt which, due to flooding, issued a city-wide evacuation order on Monday, Nov. 15.

The red alert involves the suspension of deliveries to and from the community. Canada Post said deliveries will not resume until it is safe.

In a yellow alert issued for Western Canada, Canada Post stated that due to adverse weather conditions, including rock and mud slides in B.C., there are multiple road closures affecting transportation of mail and parcels across Western Canada. Customers were warned deliveries may be delayed.

In an email, Canada Post media spokesperson Phil Legault said all lettermail items and mail that cannot be delivered are being held in safe and secure Canada Post facilities until contingency plans are in place.

Read more: VIDEO: Woman captures aerial footage of flood devastation in Abbotsford

Read more:Merritt residents fleeing floods evacuate to Kelowna

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Canada Post

Previous story
Kelowna man sentenced to time served in fatal Canada Day assault
Next story
Abbotsford mayor worries for community as rescuers overwhelmed by flooding

Just Posted

Save-On-Foods confirmed all shipments in and out of the Lower Mainland are on hold due to current road conditions, and said and all avenues are being explored to get products to their stores as quickly as possible. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
North Okanagan-Shuswap grocers adjusting to supply chain disruption due to highway closures

A Salmon Arm man settled with the BC Securities Commission before his hearing was to begin. (File photo) (Stock photo)
Salmon Arm man agrees to $50,000 settlement with BC Securities Commission

Power is out in Grindrod Tuesday, Nov. 16. (BC Hydro map)
UPDATE: Power outage restored in Grindrod

On Sept. 20, a boil water notice was issued and will remain in place until further notice for all Prince Rupert households and businesses. (Black Press: file photo)
Storm stirs up Grindrod boil water notice