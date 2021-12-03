Highway closures lead to booking cancellations at Vernon’s SilverStar Mountain

It’s opening day at the ski resort, which already boasts a 91 cm snow base

It’s opening day at SilverStar Mountain Resort, and this year there are more available bookings than usual.

In fact, the Vernon area ski resort is usually fully booked months before the holiday season, but highway closures around B.C. have led to cancellations.

SilverStar communications manager Chantelle Deacon says if the highway closures persist, the resort expects more cancellations to follow.

“We really do book up for Christmas fast, but those highway closures definitely are impacting us,” she said.

The mountain currently has a 91 cm snow base and more snow is expected over the weekend. Three lifts and 27 runs are currently open.

It’s early season conditions up on the hill, so riders are advised to be cautious when on the slopes.

SilverStar staff spent the day setting up a re-imagined Christmas light-up. The resort is foregoing the usual fireworks and has instead created a walk-through light display and vendor showcase, highlighting SilverStar and Okanagan offerings in a Christmas market and exhibition setting. The event runs from 3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3.

READ MORE: Series of storms caused ‘dramatic changes’ to runs at southern B.C. ski hill

READ MORE: Snow camp skiers undeterred by rain at Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre

Brendan Shykora

OkanaganSkiing and Snowboarding