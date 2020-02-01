Highway from Merritt to Hope closed for flooding and debris

The southbound lanes have reopened, no estimated time for the northbound lanes to reopen

Camera from Drive BC on the closed stretch of Highway 5. (Drive BC)

The Coquihalla and Highway 97C have been closed due to significant flooding and debris on the road.

As of 10:40 a.m. the southbound lanes have been cleared and reopened for travel, although caution is still advised.

Assessment of the extent of the flooding and the estimated time for when roads will be reopened is currently underway by DriveBC.

The closure stretches from Merritt for both Highway 5 and 97C, and south to Exit 183 for Peers Creek Road.

There is no current time for when the northbound lanes will be open again for travel.

Travellers trying to make their way from Vancouver will need to take an alternate route to Hope along Highway 3, which is currently open to traffic.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Thousands without power in Salmon Arm and area
Next story
Video: Man trapped in elevator following power outage

Just Posted

Video: Man trapped in elevator following power outage

A rescue team freed the man within 15 minutes of the power going out

Highway from Merritt to Hope closed for flooding and debris

The southbound lanes have reopened, no estimated time for the northbound lanes to reopen

Thousands without power in Salmon Arm and area

Approximately 3,500 BCHydro customers have been affected by downed power lines

Salmon Arm homes without power following downed hydro lines

Outages has affected 112 residences

Historic agreement sees First Nations and City of Salmon Arm work on connector trail

Long-requested West Bay Trail to be built after many lives lost on railway tracks

VIDEO: Impeachment witnesses rejected, ensuring Trump’s acquittal

Senate vote was 51-49, despite Republicans Susan Collins and Mitt Romney siding with Democrats

Column: Fat wallets and a benefit of customer loyalty

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Hughes nets OT winner as red-hot Canucks beat Islanders 4-3

Vancouver retains lead atop Pacific Division

Judge grants Saanich drug smuggler sentencing delay to sell a boat, repay parents

A Canada-U.S. investigation seized guns, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine

Salmon Arm history in pictures: Scouts unknown

Can you identify the two Boy Scouts in this picture and the date it was taken?

VIDEO: Here are 10 Super Bowl ads you won’t see in Canada

You can still see them online, after a Dec. 19 Supreme Court of Canada ruling

HERGOTT: Protecting your home

Paul Hergott is a personal injury lawyer based in West Kelowna

North Okanagan chamber president, community pillar passes

Chamber of Commerce president Peter Rotzetter will be missed by many

Navy officer dismissed after dismantling smoke detectors, encouraging smoking on HMCS Calgary

Commanding officer also replaced aboard HMCS Calgary

Most Read