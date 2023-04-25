Highway traffic slowed south of Enderby due to vehicle incident

Highway 97A has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic south of Enderby due to a vehicle incident Tuesday, April 25, 2023. (DriveBC photo)
Highway 97A has been reduced to single lane alternating traffic
A vehicle incident is slowing traffic on Highway 97A south of Enderby.
DriveBC reports the incident is about six kilometres south of Enderby. Shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, DriveBC reported that the highway was closed to all traffic except emergency vehicles, but in an update around 3:30 p.m., DriveBC said the highway was now reduced to single lane alternating traffic.
The vehicle incident is between Stepney Road and 1st Avenue.
DriveBC advises drivers to expect minor delays.
Brendan Shykora
