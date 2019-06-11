Highway upgrades west of Chase to be tendered by the end of the year

The project will include the widening of 3.4 km of the Trans-Canada Highway

Highway upgrades between Chase Creek Road and the west end of Chase will be tendered by the end of 2019 according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure. (Google Image)

The project to expand the Trans-Canada highway to four lanes at the west end of Chase is nearing the end of preparation work and will be tendered before the end of the year, according to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

The ministry is working with local First Nations to conduct final archaeological assessments before the project is tendered.

The highway upgrades will include the widening of 3.4 kilometres of the Trans-Canada Highway between Chase Creek Road and the west end of Chase. Upgrades to highway intersections and frontage roads are also within the scope of the project.

Plans for the upgrades are available on the ministry’s website.

Improved access to the western portion of the village with a new highway interchange is planned and the ministry states they will work to minimize delays for the travelling public.

According to the ministry’s website, construction is expected to run from 2019 to 2021.

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

