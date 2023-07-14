West Vancouver Police and West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to the area of Eagle Lake Access Road and Cypress Bowl Road Thursday (July 13, 2023) around 11:35 a.m. after a hiker had fallen into Cypress Creek Canyon. (West Vancouver Police)

Hiker dies after falling 200 feet into canyon in West Vancouver

The man, in his 70s, was hiking with a large group around Cypress Creek Canyon

A man in his 70s has died while hiking in West Vancouver.

West Vancouver Police and West Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services were called to the area of Eagle Lake Access Road and Cypress Bowl Road Thursday (July 13) around 11:35 a.m. after a hiker had fallen into Cypress Creek Canyon.

The hiker, a man in his 70, was hiking with a large group when he fell about 200 feet into the canyon.

Fire crews recovered his body.

This is the second hiker to die in B.C. this week.

On Monday, Sea to Sky RCMP and Whistler Search and Rescue were called to Garibaldi Provincial Park in the Black Tusk area after a woman had fallen and was seriously injured.

Nicole Killian, 28, from Vermont, died a short time later.

