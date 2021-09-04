(File photo)

Hiker rescued after falling from cliff above Kelowna service road

The hiker fell approximately seven metres onto a rocky area

A hiker that fell from a cliff above Gillard Forest Service Road in Kelowna Saturday morning (Sept. 4) was rescued through a collaborative effort from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR), the Kelowna Fire Department, Kelowna RCMP and the BC Ambulance Service.

Just before 10 a.m., COSAR said the hiker had fallen approximately seven metres onto a rocky area, suffering significant injuries.

“Fortunately his hiking companion was able to relay his location which aided in the response,” said COSAR.

Field teams were able to locate the hiker, and all agencies collaborated to transport him safely to a waiting ambulance.

