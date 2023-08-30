Sx Penticton search and rescue specialists and a Topflight helicopter had the difficult task of recovering the body of a hiker on McIntyre Bluffs in OK Falls. (Penticton & District Search & Rescue photo)

Sx Penticton search and rescue specialists and a Topflight helicopter had the difficult task of recovering the body of a hiker on McIntyre Bluffs in OK Falls. (Penticton & District Search & Rescue photo)

Hiker’s body recovered from mountain above Okanagan Falls

Penticton Search and Rescue along with a helicopter had the difficult task of recovery

A search for a missing hiker near McIntyre Bluffs south of Okanagan Falls turned into a recovery mission for Penticton & District Search & Rescue (PENSAR) on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

On Monday afternoon, Penticton Search and Rescue was asked by Oliver RCMP to help in the search for a missing hiker.

PENSAR duty manager Ron Berlie deployed 13 SAR personnel, including a canine team from Central Okanagan Search & Rescue (COSAR) and a helicopter from Topflight Helicopters to assist in the search.

Searchers covered a large and complex area, including steep terrain, cliffs, unstable slopes, and the nearby Okanagan River. After eight hours of searching and with darkness settling in, the search was suspended until Tuesday.

The next morning, RCMP officials received new information and PENSAR was re-engaged to transition the response from a search to a recovery effort.

They had six search and rescue specialists and a Topflight helicopter to carry out the technical operation, which took most of the day. This operation was highly visible from Highway 97 and nearby neighbourhoods.

PENSAR thanked COSAR’s canine team and Topflight Helicopters for providing their support, and for the public for being respectful during the recovery operation.

“PENSAR offers the sincerest of condolences to the family and friends of the hiker,” they said in a release.

The RCMP and BC Coroners Service are continuing their investigation.

READ MORE: Penticton MLA pushing for better alternatives to Highway 97 slide detours

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

<

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

OkanaganSearch and Rescue

Previous story
Rockslide near Summerland closes Highway 97 for Labour Day long weekend
Next story
Malfunctioning brakes suspected of causing fire on Highway 5A near Princeton

Just Posted

An evacuation order was downgraded to an alert for 57 properties in the Turtle Valley area of the Thompson Nicola Regional District on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (TNRD image)
Evacuation order downgraded to alert for 57 properties in Turtle Valley area

After disappearing on Aug. 28, the little library usually found on Alexander Street in Salmon Arm was found leaning through a business’ broken window on Aug. 30, 2023. (Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society photos)
Uprooted little library found in smashed window of Salmon Arm business

Despite some overnight growth in the Sorrento and Turtle Valley areas, BC Wildfire Service fire information officer Mike McCulley said the Bush Creek East blaze was still around 43,000 hectares as of Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023. (BC Wildfire Service image)
Firefighters hold the line in Sorrento against advancing Bush Creek East blaze

A Shuswap Community Foundation logo made to promote #ShuswapStrong in the wake of wildfires. The foundation announced the Emergency Response Grants program Aug. 30, 2023. (Shuswap Community Foundation image)
Shuswap Community Foundation offering grants for wildfire recovery