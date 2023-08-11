Hiren Creek wildfire crests 1100 hectares near Revelstoke

The fire is burning just 20 km outside of Revelstoke

The Hiren Creek wildfire, roughly 20 km from Revelstoke, is now listed at more than 1,100 hectares according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Hiren Creek wildfire was first discovered in late July and has grown consistently since. The blaze is suspected to have been one of the many fires across the province that was started by lightning. After three weeks of burning the blaze remains ‘out of control’ on the BC Wildfire Map.

Earlier this week, the blaze was updated to 977 ha., but in the last several days it crested 1,000 ha. Although the fire has grown, the BC Wildfire Services response remains ‘modified’, as it balances the damage of the blaze with the ecological benefits.

Recent precipitation and milder temperatures have helped to reduce the smoke in Revelstoke, which had been in town for some time. The hot, dry, weather is due to return over the next week, which could bring about the return of the smoke.

There are still no evacuation orders for the region.

The Hiren Creek fire is one of 83 burning in the Southeast Fire Centre, which has the second-most fires in the province behind Prince George (133). The Northwest Fire Centre has the third-most fires with 74 in the region.

Updates to the fire’s growth and status will be regularly monitored and reported.

