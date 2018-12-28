HITCHED: Prepare for your big day with this wedding event

Hitched, put on by Black Press Media, takes place Jan. 6

Get the taste of what your real wedding will look and feel like with a new Black Press bridal fair in Kelowna.

Hitched, which will be held Jan. 6 at Okanagan College features 30 vendors in a more interactive scene, said events co-ordinator Sheri Jackson.

“We are kind of making it like a reception, it’s a very interactive event, as opposed to vendors setting up their booths and waiting for people to buy their stuff,” she said.

The venue will have wine tastings, food, a live cooking demonstration from Start Fresh Kitchen, a performance and Axe Monkeys will be on site for brides and grooms to let out any pent up wedding planning frustration. Winners of an axe throwing contest will earn a trip to Las Vegas for two, a two night stay at the Vegas Belagio -Paris Hotel, a limo to the hotel, dining in the dark at the black out restaurant, and two tickets to any show of the lucky winners choice.

READ MORE: 2019 brides and grooms, this fair is for you

A honeymoon package will also be given out to the public. By completing a booth passport, participants will be entered for a chance to win a three-night stay at the brand new Prestige Oceanfront Resort in Sooke. The package includes two free return tickets from Kelowna to Victoria, one-week free valet parking at the Kelowna Airport and a $100 meal voucher.

Attendees at the fair will need to visit select exhibitors in an attempt to answer secret questions to successfully complete their travel passport. Answers and questions will be revealed on the event day. All passports must be stamped in full to gain successful entry to the contest.

The event will simulate an actual wedding reception with a real ceremony to boot.

READ MORE: How to do an Okanagan wedding for $10,000

“Our plan is to try to eliminate the stress by having a one stop shop for the planning, or at the very least plant a few seeds to grow the vision that they already have for their special day. From the venue to the wine, the food and the flowers, we have it all covered! The atmosphere will have a wedding reception feel to it, with a live cooking presentation, wine tasting, still models dressed in complete wedding gowns and tuxedos, men dressed in kilts, and a vow renewal ceremony,” Jackson said.

Black Press decided to hold a show in the Okanagan, because of the success of the similar fair on Vancouver Island, and the Okanagan is a popular wedding destination.

Admission is free and it’s open to the public. If you’re not getting married, feel free to take a look around, as event planning services will be there for multiple events, not just weddings, Jackson said.

The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“It’ll go off without a hitch,” she said with a wink.


