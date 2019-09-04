Vernon North Okanagan RCMP arrested a Vernon man after he allegedly threatened three hitchhikers with a sawed off shotgun on Sunday, Aug. 1, around midnight. (File photo)

Hitchhikers threatened at gunpoint in Vernon

A Vernon man faces six counts of firearm related charges following the Sunday night incident

An 18-year-old Vernon man was arrested Sunday night after a hitchhiking attempt went dangerously awry.

Just after midnight on Sept. 1, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officers responded to a scene in the area of 34th Street and 19th Avenue after three hitchhikers said a man pulled a firearm on them after stopping to offer them a ride.

The hitchhikers told police they had declined the ride due to a lack of seating in the man’s vehicle.

“During the interaction between both parties, the ride was declined by the three victims and a verbal argument ensued,” RCMP Const. Kelly Brett said. “The driver of the vehicle then allegedly produced what was believed to be a sawed off shot gun. The victims quickly fled the area safely on foot.”

A police investigation led officers to an address in the Vernon area, where a police dog unit was used to locate the suspect hiding in an outbuilding. The man was taken into custody without incident, and his firearm was seized by police.

The man is facing six counts of firearm related charges and is scheduled to appear in court at a future date.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP seize gun and drugs following weapons complaint

READ MORE: Six stolen bikes recovered from Vernon house known to police

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Man who crashed while paragliding off Stawamus Chief dies
Next story
Ex-Kelowna police officer charged with seven counts of breach of trust

Just Posted

Storm rampages through Interior with more than 10,000 lightning strikes

Gusts of 70 km/h recorded in Kamloops, 13 millimetres of rainfall in two hours in Sicamous

Kelowna man, presumed drowned in boat crash remembered by friends, family

The search for Ryan Hartmann is being treated as a recovery mission after a long-weekend collision

Enderby driver in hospital after baseball thrown at windshield

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Lightning strike leaves spot fire near Enderby

Crews make further progress on Kingfisher Creek fire near Sicamous

Boat crash one of five weekend calls for Shuswap marine search and rescue

Rescue volunteers also responded to a cliff jumping accident, overdose and other emergencies.

VIDEO: Hurricane Dorian headed to the Maritimes, Quebec

Canadian Hurricane Centre says storm expected this weekend as Category 1 or strong tropical storm

Spark Joy: 2 questions to ask before you tidy your home

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

B.C. rent increases to be held to 2.6% for next year

Second year for annual increases to be held to inflation rate

‘Significant progress’ as 30,000 fish move through Fraser River at landslide site

While chinook numbers are dropping now, they’re expecting a million pink salmon to head upriver

UBCO receives $1.5M federal contribution for defence research

The university will be developing advances in materials for defence and security applications

Fisherman dies after getting tangled in net, falling off boat near Port Alberni

Incident is not considered suspicious at this time

Vernon drive-thru customers held at gunpoint

34-year-old Vernon man could face up to 15 counts of firearm related charges

Ex-Kelowna police officer charged with seven counts of breach of trust

BC Prosecution Service announced the charges have been approved

Hitchhikers threatened at gunpoint in Vernon

A Vernon man faces six counts of firearm related charges following the Sunday night incident

Most Read