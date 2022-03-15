Victoria police officers arrested a roller-blading man suspected of robbery of a toque after a foot chase on March 14. (Black Press Media file photo)

Hockey stick-wielding roller blader arrested in Victoria for suspected toque robbery

Man reported striking garbage cans, windows near B.C. Legislature Monday

A trail of banged-up garbage cans and a stolen toque led Victoria police officers to a roller-blading robbery suspect Monday afternoon (March 14).

The first sign of mischief appeared shortly after 1:30 p.m., VicPD said in a release. Officers were called to the area near Belleville and Government streets for a report of a man on roller blades banging garbage cans with a hockey stick.

Shortly after, a second caller reported that a man was using a hockey stick to strike business windows.

Police were en route to the scene when a third call came in from a woman who said a hockey-stick wielding roller blader had chased her down the sidewalk and violently pulled her toque off her head and kept it.

Officers located the suspect near Trounce Alley, where he tried to zip around the police car on his blades but was chased down by officers on foot and taken to the ground. He arrested and held for a bail hearing.

The man faces recommended charges of robbery of the toque. No one was injured in the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

