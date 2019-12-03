Mandatory Credit: Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock (9639840c) Producer Ron Perlman attends a screening of “To Dust” at the SVA Theatre during the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival on in New York 2018 Tribeca Film Festival - “To Dust” Screening, New York, USA - 22 Apr 2018

Hollywood crew member injured on Okanagan set of new Ron Perlman movie

Hellboy star shaken following incident: TMZ

Hellboy actor Ron Perlman was left “visibly shaken” after an out-of-control truck plowed into a group of crew members on set in the Okanagan, according to Hollywood gossip website TMZ.

One member of The Last Victim film crew suffered a minor foot injury following the incident on Nov. 29 in the 11000 block of Westside Road.

TMZ said the driver of the truck mistakenly hit the gas instead of the brake and sent the crew scrambling to safety.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the site near the Little Kingdom gas bar, food store and hardware store, shortly after 10 a.m.

Police determined the incident wasn’t criminal in nature and the investigation was resumed by WorkSafeBC.

“WorkSafeBC was notified on Friday of an incident during a film shoot,” media relations specialist Ralph Eastman said. “We sent an officer to the site. The employer is required to conduct an investigation into the incident and submit its report to WorkSafeBC.”

READ MORE: Okanagan hosts Hollywood stars for movie shoot

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region
Next story
Heavy police presence in Falkland shuts down highway

Just Posted

Caring canines wanted: Salmon Arm therapy dog program seeks new recruits

St. John Ambulance co-ordinator hopes there will be enough interest to certify dogs locally

Square dance and concert planned for Shuswap’s Carlin Hall

Wayne County Hog Tie Band, caller Sean Fenn to keep boots moving

Environment Canada issues snowfall warning for Shuswap

Snowfall will ease late Tuesday morning

Five acts announced for 2020 Salmon Arm Roots and Blues Festival

Free concert, Big Hank’s Tribute to the Blues Songs of Christmas, Dec. 5 at Splatsin Centre

Column: Connecting Salmon Arm through leadership and collaboration

Council Report by City of Salmon Arm Coun. Tim Lavery

‘B.C. bud’ cannabis still underground, John Horgan hopes to rescue it

Legal marijuana mostly from out of province, not selling well

Heavy police presence in Falkland shuts down highway

Reports of approximately 12 RCMP vehicles and a helicopter in Westwold

Dog needs surgery, tests after being found ‘immobilized, terrified’ in B.C.’s Peace region

Mistletoe was found by a passerby in a remote part of B.C.’s northern regions

B.C. teacher suspended for three days for getting ‘visibly angry’ in front of Grade 4 class

There have been multiple other incidents before latest suspension

New U.S. owners for SilverStar

North Okanagan ski resort acquired by Utah-based POWDR

Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

The portal was launched for Ontario customers earlier this year

‘Extremely violent’ fugitive in Surrey murder arrested in California: IHIT

Brandon Teixeira is charged in connection with the October 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra

Morning Start: What does space smell like?

Your morning start for Tuesday, December 3rd, 2019.

Trudeau to hold first post-election meeting with Trump on NATO sidelines

The leaders are expected to discuss the free trade agreement

Most Read