Home for KGH out of town families gaining steam

JoAnna’s House, for out of town families at Kelowna General Hospital finds contractor

The KGH Foundation has announced that TEAM Construction Management (1981) Ltd. has been successful in their proposal to lead construction on JoeAnna’s House, a home away from home being built on-site at Kelowna General Hospital to house the families of out of town patients.

In October 2017, the KGH Foundation officially announced their campaign to raise $8 million to build and operate JoeAnna’s House to address the shortage of short term accommodations available for families from outside the Central Okanagan who’s loved ones are receiving specialized care at KGH. Since then, the organization has been engaged in a formal process of selecting the project’s design and build partners.

In December it was announced that Meiklejohn Architects had been successful in their proposal to design JoeAnna’s House, and now, TEAM will be bringing their design to fruition.

As a local contractor in the Okanagan for over 36 years, TEAM brings impressive experience in the construction of local landmark projects including Aberdeen Hall School, Mission Hill and Cedar Creek wineries, as well as numerous private estates. Over the years, the organization has always made a conscious commitment to support local charities.

“We are incredibly honoured,” said Chad Gould, president and project manager at TEAM. “This is precisely the kind of project that Team Construction is proud to be a part of, to know that we are not only building a beautiful, safe home for people when they need it the most, but also contributing to the betterment of this community.”

As Kelowna General continues to expand its capacity to provide advanced care in an increasing variety of medical specialties, housing the families of patients travelling for care has become a matter of growing concern. The JoeAnna’s House project, initiated by a $1 million gift by the Huber family of Prestige Hotels and Resorts, aims to break ground in the fall of 2018.

“Securing our construction management partner was a critical next step, and TEAM’s submission was excellent,” said Doug Rankmore, CEO at the KGH Foundation. “They are committed, passionate and leaders in their craft.”

“The building of JoeAnna’s House promises to be a real barn raiser for this community,” added Rankmore. “We are excited to make this announcement and to begin the next phase of making JoeAnna’s House a reality.”

