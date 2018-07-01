Home Hardware has issued a recall for flexible lighters because they may exceed allowable flame height, may exhibit an abnormal, sudden increase of flame height and may continue to burn after the trigger mechanism has been released. (Photo contributed)

Home Hardware recalls faulty lighters

Lighters exhibit issues with flame during and after ignition

  • Jul. 1, 2018 12:30 a.m.
  • News

Home Hardware Canada has issued a recall of their Home Flexible Multi-Purpose utility gas lighters with a five-inch flexible wand.

These lighters are refillable and the flame is adjustable.

The recall concerns model #BBQ- 2600CR-ETC with UPC 822733191127 as well as item # 6311-056 on the package and 63311-056 on the lighter.

The product can also be identified by “Home” on the package and on the barrel of

Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has determined that these lighters do not meet the Lighters Regulations in Canada and may pose a fire or burn hazard.

Specifically the lighters, which were manufactured in China:

• may exceed the allowable flame height during ignition;

• may exhibit an abnormal, sudden increase in flame height; and

• may continue to burn after the trigger mechanism has been released.

Some 375,464 of the lighters have been sold in Canada from June 2007 to June 2018. As of June 20, 2018, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lighters and dispose of them according to their local municipal waste requirements or contact the retailer for a refund.

For more information, consumers may contact Home Hardware Stores Limited by email at contactus@homehardware.ca or by calling 519-664-2252 ext. 6609.

Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.

@SalmonArm
barbbrouwer@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Major water main break in Canoe requires lengthy repair effort

Just Posted

Update: RCMP release details of head-on crash west of Sorrento

Seven injured, transported to Shuswap Lake hospital

Major water main break in Canoe requires lengthy repair effort

City of Salmon Arm crews have been attempting repairs since the early morning

PHOTOS: Rally in Vancouver protests family separation at the U.S.-Mexican border

‘End Family Separation’ and ‘Las Familias Merecen Estar Unidas’ some of signs outside U.S. consulate

Trio of Shuswap girl’s soccer teams make provincials

U13, U15 and U17 teams to compete in Kamloops

In photos: Salmon Arm Secondary grad 2018

Oh the places they will go

Vernon beekeeper concerned after spike of deaths in bee population

Beekeeper Ed Nowek suspects Israeli Acute Paralysis Virus is the reason his bees are dying.

Home Hardware recalls faulty lighters

Lighters exhibit issues with flame during and after ignition

Letter: Calculating property taxes on residential properties

Large hikes in Chase taxes not justified by assessment notice increases

Sports shorts

Mixed Amateur golf results and other short sports stories

Letter: Aboriginal Day ceremonies missing

Reader would like to see national day of recognition and celebration held in Salmon Arm

Leah Blain’s Friends & Neighbours column: Facing the dilemma of graduation

After a dozen years of school, freedom can be daunting

Column: Mayor urges citizens to take a stand on plastic

City ponders how to deal with single-use plastic bags.

Using herbs to help support healing after cycling injury

Column: Simply Food/Afke Zonderland

Video: Judges dish on Penticton Rotary Ribfest

It was Day 2 at the Penticton Rotary Ribfest and celebrity judges chowed down

Most Read