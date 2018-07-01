Home Hardware recalls faulty lighters

Lighters exhibit issues with flame during and after ignition

Home Hardware has issued a recall for flexible lighters because they may exceed allowable flame height, may exhibit an abnormal, sudden increase of flame height and may continue to burn after the trigger mechanism has been released. (Photo contributed)

Home Hardware Canada has issued a recall of their Home Flexible Multi-Purpose utility gas lighters with a five-inch flexible wand.

These lighters are refillable and the flame is adjustable.

The recall concerns model #BBQ- 2600CR-ETC with UPC 822733191127 as well as item # 6311-056 on the package and 63311-056 on the lighter.

The product can also be identified by “Home” on the package and on the barrel of

Health Canada’s sampling and evaluation program has determined that these lighters do not meet the Lighters Regulations in Canada and may pose a fire or burn hazard.

Specifically the lighters, which were manufactured in China:

• may exceed the allowable flame height during ignition;

• may exhibit an abnormal, sudden increase in flame height; and

• may continue to burn after the trigger mechanism has been released.

Some 375,464 of the lighters have been sold in Canada from June 2007 to June 2018. As of June 20, 2018, the company has received no reports of incidents or injuries in Canada.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled lighters and dispose of them according to their local municipal waste requirements or contact the retailer for a refund.

For more information, consumers may contact Home Hardware Stores Limited by email at contactus@homehardware.ca or by calling 519-664-2252 ext. 6609.

Please note that the Canada Consumer Product Safety Act prohibits recalled products from being redistributed, sold or even given away in Canada.

@SalmonArm

barbbrouwer@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter