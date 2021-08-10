Homeless count finds 224 people living on Vernon streets

More people are living rough, without a place to call home in Vernon this year.

The 2021 homeless count, conducted May 6 and 7, recorded 224 people. This is compared to 151 in 2019, a 33 per cent increase. Some of the province-wide 2020 counts were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But, Kelowna was able to conduct its count in March 2020, which reported 297 people.

The majority, 67 per cent, were sleeping outside, with 13 per cent under a makeshift shelter or tent and 11 per cent in a vehicle.

Adults between the age of 25 and 54 make up 81 per cent of those experiencing homelessness, while seniors 55 and over account for 11 per cent and nine per cent are youth under 25.

Most of Vernon’s homeless population are men, 64 per cent, while 33 per cent are women and three per cent have another gender identity.

The majority, 63 per cent, said they have been homeless for one year or more, while 25 per cent said they have been without a roof over their head for under six months.

Reasons for housing loss varied from limited income, substance use issues and partner conflicts.

Indigenous peoples accounted for 40 per cent of respondents.

Addiction health concerns were reported by 85 per cent, mental health issues in 63 per cent, physical disabilities in 48 per cent, 43 per cent with at least one medical condition and 37 per cent with a learning disability.

Point in Time counts are an undercount and represent only those individuals identified during a 24-hour period.

“This is because not everyone experiencing homelessness can be found and not everyone who is found consents to be surveyed,” BC Housing said in its report.

Other counts that took place in 2021 are:

Penticton – 114

Campbell River – 116

Comox Valley – 132

Cranbrook – 63

Duncan and Cowichan Valley – 129

Fort St. John – 76

Merritt – 43

Parksville and Qualicum Beac – 87

Port Alberni – 125

Prince Rupert – 118

Quesnel – 121

Sechelt/Gibsons – 84

Smithers – 33

Squamish – 107

Williams Lake – 51

