Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth toured flooded areas in Princeton Dec. 2, 2021. File Photo Andrea DeMeer

Hopes are high in Princeton that government flood relief will start flowing

Mayor Spencer Coyne met with provincial and federal leadership earlier this week

Princeton Mayor Spencer Coyne is optimistic that funds from senior levels of government will soon start flowing to the flood-ravaged town.

He met on Monday, April 11, with Canada’s Public Safety Minister Bill Blair and Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s. Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

“I’m very hopeful that within the week we will start hearing about funding,” said Coyne.

Mayors from Abbotsford and Merritt also attended the meeting in Vancouver, along with about 29 representatives from other communities who felt the impact of the 2021 floods.

“Everyone in that room basically said the same thing, and that is that the money needs to come faster and the system needs to be more efficient.”

Coyne hopes for the approval and release of funds from the province’s Disaster Financial Assistance program, as well as top-up dollars from the federal government’s $5 billion pledge to help rebuild B.C. communities.

He said the cost of recovery for Princeton could reach $100 million, with multiple projects including dyke rebuilding, and fixing Princeton’s compromised drinking water system.

The mayor has repeatedly stated that just two per cent of the federal government’s commitment would put Princeton back in business.

“I don’t think that’s unreasonable,” he added.

