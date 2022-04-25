Premier John Horgan as seen during Question Period on April 25, 2022. (Screenshot/Hansard)

Premier John Horgan as seen during Question Period on April 25, 2022. (Screenshot/Hansard)

Horgan drops F-bomb during heated QP on B.C.’s family doctor shortage

‘If my mom was still around, she’d be on her way to the Legislature with a bar of Irish Spring’

The Premier of B.C. is turning heads after a rather heated exchange over family doctor shortages while in Question Period in the B.C. Legislature Monday (April 25).

At the time of the incident, B.C. Liberal MLAs were pointing to Health Minister Adrian Dix and Premier John Horgan for inaction in response to a report that has found one-in-five British Columbians currently don’t have a family doctor.

“A million British Columbians are without a family doctor, and that is not acceptable,” Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford could be heard saying.

“When will this premier step up in this house and give British Columbians the reassurance they need that they will be supported by a family doctor?”

Horgan responded, asking: “Do you want to hear it man, or do you just want to hear your voice? Why don’t you go in the bathroom and talk to yourself in there, because you don’t want to hear answers in this place.”

In clips showing the end of the exchange, Horgan can be seen waving his hand dismissively and says “Aw f—-.”

A 10-minute recess was called by House Speaker Raj Chouhan shortly after.

Since the afternoon debate, the Liberals have asked for an apology, while Horgan took to Twitter acknowledging the slip-up, writing: “If my mom was still around, she’d be on her way to the Legislature with a bar of Irish Spring.”

An online petition calling on the province to take action on the doctor shortage has been signed by more 31,000 people since it was launched three months ago.

Victoria and Kelowna residents face the longest wait times to access doctors via walk-in clinics, according to a report last week from Medimap, a Canadian tech company that allows patients to see wait times at various clinics virtually and in some regions check in virtually, as well.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC government

Previous story
Unfounded bomb threat evacuates Penticton theatre

Just Posted

Leilani Ambrose’s “Hidden Patterns” is one of the works to be featured in The Pollinators, an exhibit presented by the Salmon Arm Art Gallery, April 30 to July 2, 2022. (Contributed)
Shuswap artists raise awareness around importance of pollinators in upcoming exhibit

Shalon Clarke and Shona Turner with Fair View Realty give their office a shine during the downtown Salmon Arm clean-up event held Saturday morning, April 23, 2022. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
In photos: Clean-up crew cuts through the grime in downtown Salmon Arm

Early work on the Trans-Canada Highway near Chase taking place in October 2020. (File photo)
Blasting for Chase East Trans-Canada Highway project to continue through August

The purple urn in the Simpson family home holding Ashley Simpson’s remains sits nestled among special items saved or given to the Simpson family marking the disappearance and death of their beloved Ashley. Ashley disappeared from Yankee Flats Road near Silver Creek in April 2016 and her remains were discovered near Salmon Arm in November 2021. (Photo contributed)
Family of woman killed in Shuswap looks for ‘new normal’