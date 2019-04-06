Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

Premier John Horgan says B.C., as the country’s gateway to Asia, is bearing the brunt of the impact of Canada’s tense relationship with China over the arrest of Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou.

Speaking at the Council of Forest Industries convention in Vancouver Friday, Horgan described Meng’s arrest as “profoundly regrettable,” but adds “extradition treaties are extradition treaties” and he doesn’t think the federal government had any other option.

Meng was arrested in Vancouver in December on a request from the U.S., which wants her extradiated to face charges including conspiracy, fraud and obstruction.

Horgan says the province does have an option, and that’s to continue to be aggressive and forward-looking when it comes to trade with Asia.

READ MORE: B.C. judge orders RCMP to give Huawei executive data on devices seized

He says it’s a critically important market and boosting innovation in export products will be a ticket to success, adding that the province has an opportunity to grow the market for engineered wood products.

B.C. does billions in trade with China and Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Court extends order suspending legal proceedings against big tobacco companies

Just Posted

City’s nightlife plays to strengths of a tight-knit community

Salmon Arm groups, businesses endeavour to keep things lively after dark

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: April showers

Environement Canada forecasts high chances of rain throughout the weekend

More than 200 land agreements complicate rail trail effort

Some land agreements along Sicamous-to-Armstrong corridor date back to early 1900s

Non-compliant commercial activity targetted by land commission

Agricultural Land Commission aims to bring South Shuswap property into compliance

Rural Enderby gains emergency prep funds

Kingfisher and Mabel Lake evacuation route planned

‘To keep his name alive:’ Families honour those who died in Broncos bus crash

Sixteen people were killed and 13 other hockey players were injured one year ago today in Saskatchewan

Horgan says B.C. is bearing ‘brunt’ of impact from Huawei arrest

B.C. does billions in trade with China and John Horgan says he’s confident that relationship remains in good shape

VIDEO: Kelowna coffee company has a roaster from the 1960s

Cherry Hill Coffee is a family run operation on Hunter Road.

Okanagan school district happy to make menstruation products more available

The B.C. government issued a ministerial order for more products Friday

Galaxy’s Ibrahimovic shines as L.A. blanks Whitecaps 2-0

Vancouver slips to 0-4-1 on season

Source unknown: B.C. among six provinces seeing enduring salmonella outbreak

63 confirmed cases since November 2018 with two related deaths

Should smoking be banned in condos? This B.C. mom and 17,000 others say yes

Naomi Baker submitted the petition to legislature and met with the B.C.’s Housing Minister Selina Robinson.

Updated: Serious 3-vehicle crash in Kelowna prompts RCMP warning to stay away

The RCMP is asking motorists to stay away from Sexsmith Road and Curtis Road

Summerland budget includes funding to enhance services

Nearly $170,000 allocated to increase levels of municipal service

Most Read