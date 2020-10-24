John Horgan has been re-elected the MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca. (File-Black Press)

Horgan trounces challengers to be re-elected in his Vancouver Island riding

MLA has represented constituency of Langford-Juan de Fuca and its predecessors since 2005

New Democrat Premier John Horgan is back for a third term as MLA for Langford-Juan de Fuca and he’s brought an NDP majority government with him.

Horgan easily defeated his Liberal, Green Party and Communist Party challengers. So far, with 50 polls reporting, he has 2,593 votes or 63.5 per cent of the popular vote.

The NDP has won a majority government.

RELATED: Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

Horgan took to Twitter as polls closed to thank voters for “putting their lives on hold to help keep B.C. moving forward for everyone.”

“We’ll keep fighting for better health care, more opportunities, and to make life a little easier for families. That is my commitment to you. I have never been more honoured to serve as leader of the B.C. NDP,” he posted.

Horgan officially terminated his minority government agreement with the B.C. Green Party on Sept. 21 and called an early election for Oct. 24.

Opposition parties demanded Horgan not call an election a year early, as B.C.’s COVID-19 cases increase.

Horgan said he has “struggled mightily” with the decision to call an early vote, but the long duration of the pandemic requires stability.

Learn more about the candidates here

BC VOTES 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is available.


