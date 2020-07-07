The video was shared by Putt Jattan De Driver Truckkan De. (Screen shot)

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision by Golden

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

A recent video posted on Facebook shows one semi truck narrowly avoiding a head-on collision near Rogers Pass by Golden, B.C.

The video shared by Putt Jattan De Driver Truckkan De shows dash cam footage of one vehicle over taking another in a passing lane uphill, traveling at approximately 60 km/h.

As the vehicle with the dash cam slowly passes the semi truck, lights of another truck appear around the curve approaching in the opposite direction.

As the opposing truck lights near the two vehicles, another semi truck suddenly comes from behind and over takes the two, crossing a double yellow line.

The semi truck just barely misses causing a head on collision by seconds.

The vehicle with the dash cam was forced to slow down and allow the truck to re-enter the lane to avoid the collision.

The video was taken on June 30, 2020, just after midnight.

Black Press has reached out to RCMP for comment regarding the video.

On July 6, Highway 1 near Revelstoke was closed for several hours due to a fatal crash. A Honda Accord lost control around a curve and collided with a semi truck. The drive and passenger died at the scene.

READ MORE: Two dead after weekend crash on Highway 1 near Revelstoke

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
