An equine park is working on a lease to construct a proposed facility on Harris Indian Reserve land. (Google Map photo)

Horse facility ropes in North Okanagan land

Monashee Valley Agri Park Society working on lease with Okanagan Indian Band

Land has been rounded up for a horse college in the North Okanagan.

The Monashee Valley Agri Park Society says it has found the ideal location in Spallumcheen.

“We decided to negotiate a long term lease agreement with the Harris Indian Reserve,” said Malcolm Lynn, society founder.

Opposite Otter Lake Cross Road from the Tolko Mill, Lynn says it is an ideal site.

“It’s got really good access to Highway 97A and it’s two miles from Vernon city limits.”

The Harris land is under the auspices of the Okanagan Indian Band.

“They are extremely interested in this and they are interested in building a racetrack on that site,” said Lynn.

East of the Armstrong sewage facility, work on the 25-acre plot could commence shortly.

“The first thing we want to do is fence it and get power in there. We have to drill a well and hopefully we have enough water to service a swimming pool,” said Lynn, of such a facility for horses.

Funding will come from the provincial and federal governments and grant applications are already in the works with WorkBC for construction of the proposed all-wood structure.

”It’s really come together,” said Lynn.

