Horse found shot, dead on Postill Lake Road in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP is investigating

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a horse was found shot dead on Postill Lake Road near the Highlands Trail in Kelowna.

RCMP was notified on May 3 that a resident of the area had found the horse, which was deceased and appeared to have been shot.

“This animal was shod, and appeared to be cared for prior to its’ death. We are attempting to determine if this is a case of illegal dumping of remains, or something of a more serious criminal nature,” said Cpl. Cory Lepine. “If this is an instance of someone attempting to euthanize an animal, this is not the way to do so, and the body cannot be left on the side of the road.”

The horse was a gelding, and chestnut or sorel in colour. He had three white socks and a small white blaze on the tip of his nose.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the RCMP Livestock Section at 250-314-1800.

READ MORE: ‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP remind drivers that unnecessary noise can net fines

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. researcher says excess body fat increases risk for COVID-19
Next story
South Okanagan real estate sales drop dramatically in April

Just Posted

Shuswap’s Larch Hills abuzz with rapattack crews

Effort underway to remove hundreds of trees downed over winter

Death of bear dumped, burned in Shuswap gravel pit prompts reward

Wildlife group The Fur-Bearers offers $1,000 for information leading to conviction

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

Thirty-unit housing development planned for northeast Salmon Arm

Initial concept was to be 55-plus but owner told council there are townhomes suitable for families

Expanded camping at 2021 Roots & Blues might work if COVID-19 restrictions still required

Salmon Arm staff member suggests approval of bigger campground area could be useful in coming year

VIDEO: B.C. strata residents break out in song to salute COVID-19 frontline workers

“…it’s a beautiful way to say thanks. And it’s also entertaining for people walking by.”

B.C. Liberals call for more COVID-19 business tax relief

Andrew Wilkinson urges sales tax ‘holiday’ for 60-90 days

West Kelowna Warriors raise nearly $7,000 for food bank

Fundraiser saw the BCHL team donate $10 for each order over $30 placed at participating restaurants.

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

South Okanagan real estate sales drop dramatically in April

Industry insiders suggest potential home buyers and sellers could benefit from a lack of competition

Federal scientists predict high wildfire risk across Western Canada

The risk gradually falls over the course of the summer, but remains above the 30-year average.

Horse found shot, dead on Postill Lake Road in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP is investigating

VIDEO: Vancouver police seek unknown man who punched Asian woman in face

Police say they have seen an increase in anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents

Don’t use microwave to sterilize COVID-19 masks: Ontario fire marshal

Jon Pegg says there have been 51 fire fatalities in Ontario between Jan. 1 and May 4

Most Read