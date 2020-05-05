Horse found shot, dead on Postill Lake Road in Kelowna

Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a horse was found shot dead on Postill Lake Road near the Highlands Trail in Kelowna.

RCMP was notified on May 3 that a resident of the area had found the horse, which was deceased and appeared to have been shot.

“This animal was shod, and appeared to be cared for prior to its’ death. We are attempting to determine if this is a case of illegal dumping of remains, or something of a more serious criminal nature,” said Cpl. Cory Lepine. “If this is an instance of someone attempting to euthanize an animal, this is not the way to do so, and the body cannot be left on the side of the road.”

The horse was a gelding, and chestnut or sorel in colour. He had three white socks and a small white blaze on the tip of his nose.

Anyone with any information about this crime can contact the RCMP Livestock Section at 250-314-1800 .

READ MORE: ‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP remind drivers that unnecessary noise can net fines

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

RCMP