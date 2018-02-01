Submitted A horse died in a collision with a 2008 Hyundai Accent on Highway 3A near Keremeos Wednesday night. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries.

Horse killed in car crash near Keremeos

A car hit a horse on Highway 3A Wednesday night

A horse was killed and a motorist injured in a collision Wednesday night near Keremeos.

The collision happened around 8:30 p.m. on Highway 3A about two kilometers from Keremeos, when a 2008 Hyundai Accent hit a large horse with its front end.

The horse died at the site of the collision. The car was seriously damaged.

Cpl. Brian Evans of the Keremeos detachment said the horse was not wild and belonged to someone in the area. The man driving the car received “minor injuries.”

“Just be careful driving at night in rural areas. Wildlife and livestock could be loose. Use your high beams, when legal to do so, which will increase your ability to see obstacles on the roadway,” Evans stated in an email. If you see an animal on the road, put on your four-way flashers and if it’s safe to do so honk you horn and try to scare the animal off the road. Otherwise make attempts to warn other motorists of the hazard. Call the police who will attend to deal with the animal.”

To report a typo, email:
editor@keremeosreview.com.

@TaraBowieBC
editor@keremeosreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases
Next story
UPDATED: Fatal multi-vehicle collision closes Hwy. 1 near Rogers Pass

Just Posted

Shuswap organizations want improvements to water protection

B.C. Government conducting agriculture waste review

Two injured in head-on collision near Chase

Traffic was backed up near Chase, Thursday morning, following a head-on crash

Knife-wielding man robs pharmacy in Chase

Police report they are investigating three robberies in past 10 days by different suspects

B.C.’s top doctor cites ‘trial batch,’ as possible link to rash of drug overdoses

Health officials speculate on reasons for nine overdoses in five days in the Interior

Genderless ID won’t fly

New Zealand woman not allowed to fly with genderless ID

VIDEO: RCMP puppy contest starts with a name, ends with a bond

Mounties are relying on B.C.’s most creative to help out with new names

Horse killed in car crash near Keremeos

A car hit a horse on Highway 3A Wednesday night

Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

A Kamloops judge found a ex-Mountie guilty of assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s

Working class blues, jazz, swings through Vernon

No Nap Records presents Blue Moon Marquee Feb. 12 at Elks Lodge No. 45

Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

The games, which began in 1978, are returning to Kamloops for a third time

Alberta premier ramps up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

No more electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Former hockey player challenges businesses to donate blood

A Kelowna man is challenging businesses to pick a day this month to have staff team up and donate blood

Suspicious man conceals firearm outside Kamloops library

Officers found a loaded firearm on a man they arrested in downtown Kamloops

Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14

Most Read