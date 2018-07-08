Hospital Employees Union members rally to save jobs in Coquitlam Sunday. (HEU/Facebook)

Hospital employees’ union calls on B.C. to stop care home staff layoffs

Union calling on health ministry and Fraser Health to save jobs

A union held a rally on Sunday to call on British Columbia’s health minister and the Fraser Health Authority to stop staff layoffs at two long-term care homes in Coquitlam.

The Hospital Employees’ Union said about 150 staff were told they would lose their jobs at the Lakeshore and Madison care centres, which have both publicly funded and private beds and house nearly 200 seniors in total.

The union said the owner is switching contractors, resulting in the layoffs of care aides, licensed practical nurses, activity workers, housekeepers and food service workers.

But owner The Care Group said the contractor has decided to retire from her business, and her employees at the two centres were given layoff notices as a result.

The Care Group said it’s in the process of a selecting a new contractor, and existing staff have been encouraged to apply for jobs with the new company.

It expects most of the employees will accept employment with the new contractor and therefore the suggestion that 150 employees will lose their jobs is misleading, it said.

“We are committed to continuity in care, and expect to achieve it through this transition,” said Gavin McIntosh, the company’s director of administration and development.

McIntosh said changes in contractors do occur in the industry and the health authority itself changed contractors within its hospitals on several occasions. In those situations, the new contractor hired most of the staff who were previously in place, he said.

READ MORE: Union pleas for province to act on nursing home takeover by Chinese government

The Hospital Employees’ Union also alleges that in early May, more 100 staff at Madison and Lakeshore care homes voted to join the union, and three weeks later they received layoff notices.

Fifty housekeeping and dietary workers who were in the middle of an organizing drive at the facilities were also laid off, the union said.

“The reality is, workers at these two facilities exercised their right to join a union — and now they are without jobs,” the union’s secretary-business manager, Jennifer Whiteside, said in a statement.

“This is union-busting at the most basic level, and it’s hurting vulnerable seniors who depend on their familiar care staff.”

But McIntosh said layoff notices were provided to all the retiring contractor’s employees at those sites — those covered by the union certifications, and those not covered.

He added that if employees hired by the new contractor wish to apply for union representation under the Labour Code, that will be their right.

Whiteside said the province has a recruitment and retention problem in seniors’ care due to rampant contracting out and contract flipping. These practices destabilize care, keep wages low and create precarious work, she said.

“Retaining an experienced, well-trained workforce is critical to resident health and safety,” she said.

“We are asking the minister of health and the Fraser Health Authority, who fund contracts with these facilities, to ensure staff retain their employment without loss of compensation, hours of work or their union.”

The ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but Fraser Health said in a statement that the contractor gave notice in May that she was retiring and closing her companies later this year.

“We are committed to ensuring seniors receive the best care possible and we value the work of all health-care employees in caring for seniors in our communities,” it said.

“This is an unfortunate situation and we are taking it seriously. We are continuing our discussions with the contracted provider and we are trying to come to a solution.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Toronto van attack survivor grapples with legacy of incident months later
Next story
Emerica pro skate legends slide into Penticton

Just Posted

In photos: Chase Canada Day parade

Colourfully dressed characters paraded through the streets of Chase on July 1

Children invited to explore the wild of Salmon Arm

Wildlife Wednesdays summer program underway at Tom Brighouse Interpretive Centre

Protect your property from wildfires

Start of fire season brings out lots of advice

Great adventures of gold seekers in Scotch Creek

‘Judging from the stories about Bunny Bischoff, he could easily be called a local legend’

Community rallies to raise money for sick infant

Fundraising underway to help Salmon Arm family with son in BC Children’s Hospital

England reaches World Cup semifinals for 1st time in nearly 30 years

England has advanced further than was widely expected after 2-0 win over Sweden

Hospital employees’ union calls on B.C. to stop care home staff layoffs

Union calling on health ministry and Fraser Health to save jobs

Emerica pro skate legends slide into Penticton

The Emerica Pro Skateboard Team is coming to the Penticton Youth Park July 16

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Time Winery names director of marketing

Urban Winery preparing to open in downtown Penticton

THE VIEW FROM HERE column: Panhandling bylaw not a solution to root of problem

More support needed for those trying to provide housing, services in community and country

Shuswap Outdoors column: Trees planted farther north in BC part of changes to forestry

Assisted migration may be the answer to making forests prosper with climate change

PBR landed at Prospera Place for a night of excitement

Kelowna hosted the night of action for a second year in a row

It’s an excellent year for Saskatoon berries in the Shuswap

Healthy Bites column: Saskatoons, abundant now, resemble blueberries but are apple relatives.

Most Read