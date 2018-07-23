Mount Eneas wildfire plume while BC Wildfire Service conducts burn operations. Image: Kathy Michales/Kelowna Capital News

Hot and dry weather on the way

698 evacuation alerts for properties near Mount Eneas remain in place

With temperatures forecast for the mid-thirties this week, the landscape within the Central Okanagan is quickly drying out. Residents and visitors are asked to be diligent around campfires (where they are allowed), with hot machinery and off-road vehicles and reminded to properly discard cigarette butts.

More than 240 BC Wildfire Service personnel are currently in the area fighting multiple fires. Any new fires would divert important resources currently deployed to the Mount Eneas, Law Creek and Goode’s Creek fires within the Central Okanagan.

Over the weekend, BC Wildfire Services performed a controlled burn successfully to merge the Mount Eneas Fire and the Munro Forest Service Road Fire. The combined 1,500 hectare fire is still considered out of control, however, significant progress is being made by BC Wildfire personnel.

The Evacuation Alerts for 698 properties in the Central Okanagan Regional District within the vicinity of the Mount Eneas fire remain in place.

Properties on Alert include:

7100 – 7210 Brent Road

7212 – 7280 Highway 97 South

Finlay Creek Cabins

Orders and alerts are still in place for properties south of the fire within the Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen. Visit rdos.bc.ca for the most current status.

Residents on alert should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. Some things to get ready include gathering key documents and medication, a list of key phone numbers, an evacuation plan including a plan for pets and animals, having a full tank of gas in the car and a 72-hour emergency kit. Visit cordemergency.ca/beprepared for more tips on how to get ready.

There are no current orders or alerts for the Goode’s Creek Wildfire south of Kelowna and the Law Creek Wildfire south of West Kelowna. No significant growth has occurred on either of these fires.

Visit cordemergency.ca to follow local emergency situations within the Central Okanagan and sign up for e-updates. You can also monitor official social media channels for situation updates and preparedness information on facebook.com/cordemergency and on twitter.com/CO_emerg.

