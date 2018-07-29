Hot spots being extinguished at wildfire near Naramata

BC Wildfire reminds boaters to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers

Crews are continuing to work on extinguishing hotspots at the Glenfir Road wildfire, 10 kilometres northwest of Naramata.

On Sunday, the BC Wildfire Service said firefighters will also initiate a final patrol at the bottom half of the fire in order to detect and smother any remaining heat. The wildfire continues to hold at 32 hectares and classified as out of control.

BC Wildfire reminds boaters to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers as it is dangerous and hazardous to boaters and wildfire staff when boaters get too close. As well, it stops wildfire crews from doing their job.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Eight in the running for seats on Salmon Arm city council

Just Posted

NHL players join Salmon Arm Silverbacks for Pro Am game

High-octane hockey hit the ice at the Shaw Centre

17-year-old girl dies at Centre of Gravity festival in Kelowna

Girl was taken to hospital after falling into medical distress, police say

Okanagan wildfire round-up: Public urged to stay away from inactive wildfires

A look at the major wildfires impacting the Okanagan, Similkameen and Shuswap regions.

Eight in the running for seats on Salmon Arm city council

Chris Meikle joins Prosperity 4 Salmon Arm campaign slate

Women’s co-op opens new art gallery

Shuswap artists create opportunity in downtown Salmon Arm

‘It’s going to be pretty lit,’ festival goers excited for Centre of Gravity

It’s day two of the three-day music festival located in Kelowna

Hot spots being extinguished at wildfire near Naramata

BC Wildfire reminds boaters to stay clear of helicopters and skimmers

Police pull body from Mabel Lake near Vernon

Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP recover body from Lumby end; identity not determined

Teen sensation Alphonso Davies scores 2 as Whitecaps beat Minnesota 4-2

Young star justifies $22M transfer deal with Bayern Munich

Canucks draft pick Quinn Hughes returning to University of Michigan

Smooth-skating defenceman sets sights on NCAA championship with Wolverines

Crew attacks North Okanagan wildfire

Small fire breaks out between Vernon and Falkland

Lightning causes several fires to breakout in southeastern B.C.

Whitetale Creek fire causes partial closure of Kootenay national park as lightning sparks 15 fires

Friends Abreast dragon boat team gives out community bursary

Shuswap boaters give back to the community

Shuswap youngsters ready for a story

Okanagan Regional Library Salmon Arm branch hosts summer outdoor story time for kids

Most Read