Hot, sunny week ahead for Okanagan

Temperatures expected to hit mid-to-high 30s

Environment Canada is predicting a hot, hot week across the Okanagan.

A heat warning has been issued from now (Aug. 14) through to Thursday (Aug. 17), with plenty of sun and temperatures hitting the mid-to-high 30s.

Overnight lows are expected to be around 18 degrees.

“A robust high-pressure ridge across the southern interior is expected to persist through Thursday,” reads a release from Environment Canada. “During this period, daytime temperatures significantly above the seasonal norms will coincide with elevated overnight temperatures, providing minimal respite from the heat. By Friday, temperatures are forecasted to revert to more typical seasonal levels.”

