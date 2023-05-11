Get out the sunscreen: Hot weather coming to the Okanagan this weekend

The Okanagan can expect daytime highs in the low to mid 30s this weekend, prompting Environment Canada to release a Special Weather Statement.
‘Unseasonably hot’ weather is to be expected between Friday (May 12) and Tuesday (May 16), with overnight lows to be in the low to mid teens.
With a high of 30 degrees and sunny on Sunday, May 14, that is expected to be 10 to 15 degrees above regular seasonal values.
Higher temperatures could also lead to elevated streamflow levels within the region, during freshet season.
