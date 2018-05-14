SUNNY DAYS … Temperatures set to soar in the next couple of days . -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor -Image: Douglas Farrow/Contributor

Temperatures soar to record-breaking heights in Kelowna, Vernon

Temperatures set to soar in the Okanagan

If these balmy days feel a bit unusual, you’re not wrong.

Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa West said Monday morning that temperature records across the Okanagan are set to be toppled due to a strong ridge of high pressure that’s sitting over western North America.

“In B.C. the daytime temperatures are 10 to 12 C above normal,” said West, adding that the weather system will be most noticeable in the Okanagan today and tomorrow.

In Kelowna, West said, temperature highs are supposed to reach a record-breaking 31 C Monday and 32 C Tuesday. Previously, the temperature record for Monday, May 14, was 30 C and that was set in 1973. May 15 1973 the record was set at 30.6 C.

READ MORE: UNSEASONABLY HOT WEATHER TO MELT DEEP SNOWPACK

To the north, Vernon is also posed to knock down records. On May. 14 1924 the mercury reached 30 C . That record will likely be broken when temperatures reach 31 C at the height of the day. Tomorrow, May 15 the forecast is for 32 C. The previous record for that day was 30 C and it was set in 1939.

To the south, where days are almost always a bit warmer, temperatures are expected to get close to record breaking, although it’s unclear as of yet whether it will happen.

The current record for both May 14 and 15 in Penticton is 32.8 C . Today’s was set in 1939, and the temperature is expected to reach 31 C. Tuesday, May 15, will be closer to record breaking with a forecast high of 32 C .

These kinds of weather patterns that cover the entirety of western North America do happen from time to time, said West, and inevitably they change.

“That ridge will move off to the east on Wednesday and we will see a cooling of the temperatures, with highs in the mid-20 C range,” said West. “The entire Okanagan is then at risk of showers starting really at around Wednesday and on to Friday.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Kennedy Stewart pleads guilty after he, Elizabeth May charged in pipeline case
Next story
Armstrong arson suspect’s bail hearing carried over, again

Just Posted

Sinkhole on Highway 1 near Sicamous delays traffic

Westbound lane closed on Trans-Canada about five kilometres east of Sicamous

Salmon River might not rise beyond last week’s high

New forecast predicts level of 74 cubic meters per second, less than Thursday’s 77.

Okanagan-Shuswap flood watch to intensify over next week

Heat wave speeding up snowmelt process

In Photos: Students go cross country

Shuswap elementary school runners hit the trails in cross-country meet

Temperatures soar to record-breaking heights in Kelowna, Vernon

Temperatures set to soar in the Okanagan

Video: Salty Dog 2018

Over 500 cyclists pushed themselves to see how many laps of the South Canoe trails they could finish

Pitbulls attack three children on Vancouver Island

Ten-year-old girl and woman seriously injured in incident in Nanaimo on Saturday

Farmland review head named Agricultural Land Commission chair

Jennifer Dyson, former ALR commissioner, replaces Frank Leonard

May long affecting Okanagan-Similkameen flood preparations

Hotels fill up as RDOS seeks emergency lodging; residents with medical needs should self-evacuate now

New alert system passes first real test in Canada with Amber Alert

Alert issued for Ontario boy was successfully sent out

No more mandatory counselling for man convicted of perjury in Air India bombing

But other parole conditions still apply

Victims of ‘devastating’ floods get provincial financial aid

Disaster Financial Assistance is now available for eligible British Columbians affected by flooding

Video: B.C. canines crowned for saving owner’s life

One-year-later Matthew Smith is still recovering, in Campbell River

11 temperature records broken on Mother’s Day in B.C.

Hot temperatures to continue this week throughout the province

Most Read