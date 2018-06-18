Hot weather to hit the valley

Are you ready for a heat wave?

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the heat that is about to roll into the entire Okanagan valley.

“A building ridge of high pressure will bring sunny and hot weather over the next few days. Daytime high temperatures will reach near 30 C today in the Central Interior and near 35 C in the Southwest Interior,” reads the statement.

“The warm weather is expected to persist until Wednesday.”

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat

kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.