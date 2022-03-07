Heritage home explodes in Penticton, flames spread to neighbouring apartment

Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western) Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)
Firefighters in Penticton are at a fire on Lakeshore Drive. A house in the 400 block has exploded and the top floor has collapsed. (Monique Tamminga/Penticton Western)

Firefighters are on scene of a massive blaze at a heritage home on Lakeshore Drive in Penticton.

The home at 434 Lakeshore Drive exploded around 1:45 p.m.

The top floor of the heritage home, called the Warren House collapsed within 20 minutes of the fire starting. Some time later the entire home collapsed onto itself.

Neighbours on scene said they heard a loud explosion just before the fire started. One witness said it sounded like a bomb went off.

No one was inside the residence at the time the fire started, city bylaws confirmed.

A corner portion of the neighbouring apartment building beside the house has also caught fire. Penticton fire crews are making good progress in getting the fires out. But the apartment residents are still currently evacuated.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firePenticton

Previous story
B.C. man ‘grateful’ for community outpouring amid double lung transplant on Valentine’s Day
Next story
B.C.’s pandemic patios need local approval to operate past June 1

Just Posted

King’s Christian School senior girls basketball team won three of their four games at the Single “A” Girls Provincials tournament in Kelowna. (Contributed)
King’s Christian School seniors girls basketball team impresses at provincials

Salmon Arm's Natalie Wilkie captures gold March 7 in the 2022 Winter Paralympic Games in Beijing in the women’s 15-kilometre classic-ski race. (Nordiq Canada image)
Salmon Arm’s Natalie Wilkie captures gold at 2022 Paralympic Winter Games

Salmon Arm Secondary Grade 12 student Eve Maxwell captured a gold medal, was named Most Outstanding Match and won the Lyndsay Belisle trophy for Most Outstanding Female Wrestler when she and fellow SAS wrestlers competed in the BC High School Wrestling Champions,Feb. 24-26. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
‘Best feeling in my entire life’: Salmon Arm wrestler captures gold at high school championships

Harmandeep Kaur, shown in a family handout photo, died after being attacked last weekend at the Okanagan campus of the University of British Columbia, where she worked as a security guard. THE CANADIAN PRESS-HO
Slain UBCO security guard’s family mourns loss of ‘bubbly, positive’ person