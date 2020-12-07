House fire sparked on Westside

No one injured in blaze near Lawrence Beach

Crews were quick to attend a house fire off Westside Road late Sunday night.

All occupants were reportedly able to escape the fire, which was sparked around 11:30 p.m. on Columbia Way near Lawrence Beach.

One neighbour said, “the wind is carrying the embers over our houses like a fire shower.”

Another neighbouring resident heard loud explosions from the blaze.

North Westside Fire Rescue crews were quick to the scene and contained the blaze.

READ MORE: Shots fires at Merritt detachment, one dead

READ MORE: Occupant extracted from crash north of Vernon

@VernonNews

jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

fire