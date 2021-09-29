The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is extending the deadline of its housing needs survey for Electoral Areas B, D, and F until Oct. 31, 2021. (File photo)

Housing needs survey deadline extended for some Columbia Shuswap electoral areas

Regional district said it wants to learn about housing issues in areas B, D, and F

Public input is wanted on housing needs within areas of the regional district.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is conducting a housing needs assessment for Electoral Area B (rural Revelstoke), D (Ranchero, Falkland, Deep Creek and the Salmon Valley) and F (North Shuswap).

The CSRD said under new provincial regulations, local governments need to complete housing needs reports and develop policies to be included in their official community plans.

The CSRD’s assessment for areas B, D, and F started in spring 2021. It said due to this summer’s wildfires, it was more difficult to engage with citizens on the topic of housing. It will now be extending the deadline for its online survey on housing issues until Oct. 31.

Urbanics Consultants Ltd. is in charge of the CSRD’s study, which is being supported by a $45,000 grant from the Union of BC Municipalities.

Anyone with questions or concerns related to the survey is asked to email Brendan Dawe at bdawe@urbanics.com.

