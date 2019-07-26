The vehicle’s windshield and roof were caved in by the impact with the hoverboard rider. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

A car slammed into a man on a hoverboard on 208th Street in Willoughby Thursday evening, caving in the windshield but leaving the victim with only minor injuries.

The crash took place at about 8:30 p.m., northbound at the intersection of 208th Street and 82nd Avenue, said Cpl. Craig van Herk of the Langley RCMP.

The rider on the hoverboard – a small electric scooter-type device controlled by the rider’s feet and posture – was heading north, as was the driver.

Police believe that at the intersection with 82nd, the hoverboard rider suddenly turned into the intersection.

The driver slammed into the hoverboard rider. The windshield and part of the car’s roof were crumpled by the impact.

“The pedestrian went up and over, basically,” said van Herk.

Police, firefighters, and multiple ambulances responded to the crash, and the 29-year-old Langley man on the hoverboard was taken to hospital.

Amazingly, he suffered no broken bones. Officers went to the hospital later to check on his condition and found he had suffered primarily scrapes and bruises.

The driver was not injured.

Alcohol and speed are not considered factors in the crash, and police are now trying to determine why the hoverboard rider suddenly veered into the intersection.

The investigation is ongoing, van Herk said.

Previous story
Water quality warnings remain in effect for three Shuswap beaches

Just Posted

Water quality warnings remain in effect for three Shuswap beaches

E. coli levels test high at Sandy Point, Pierre’s Point and Glen Echo campgrounds

Lobbyist says Salmon Arm unwelcoming to truckers

Drivers seek a place where they can stop and grab a bite to eat

Discovery under floorboards at Carlin Hall prompts emergency funding

CSRD grants $6,000 to help repair foundation wall

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: sunny throughout the day with risk of thunderstorms tonight

Your weather forecast for Friday, July 26th, 2019.

Illegal discharge of fireworks in Sicamous could net $500 fine

Fire Chief Brett Ogino said he anticipates full compliance once fines are in place.

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Mother pleads for recovery not safe injection sites in Okanagan

LETTER: “Addiction has to be treated first. Not a safe injection site”

Increases recommended for Penticton utility rates

Review suggests water and sewer rates to rise for next three years

Shuswap woman brings ’50s flare to pin-up beauty pageant

Breanna O’Brien competed in pageant at Vernon classic car show

Chambers to meet with provincial government

Chambers of commerce and boards of trades from the Thompson-Okanagan region met… Continue reading

Ice time conflict at Okanagan hockey rink resolved

Issues for ice time at Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna arose in early July

Summerland council writes letter of support for food bank

Letter needed in application for gaming grant funding

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Most Read