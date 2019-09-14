A black bear was locked inside a vehicle on Sept. 13 in Port Moody until police and conservation officers responded. (Port Moody Police)

‘How does it even happen?’: Bear locks itself inside vehicle in Port Moody

It was apparent the suspect had gained entry with his ‘bear’ hands

“How does it even happen? How does a bear get into somebody’s car, then lock the door?”

In a video posted by Port Moody Police on Twitter, a resident asks this question while shining a light on a surprising scene on Sept. 13.

In the early morning hours, police were called to a residence on Ioco Road for a “theft from auto in progress.”

A black bear had somehow locked itself in a vehicle.

“Upon arrival, members quickly determined the home owners had captured the want to be thief in the car and the suspect was actively trying to escape,” said Acting Sgt. Rob Degoey in a release.

“As members arrived on scene to assist with containment it was apparent the suspect had gained entry with his bear hands.”

BC Conservation officers also responded and “after careful planning and determining the thief made an honest mistake, the door was opened and the suspect was released without charges.”

The video posted to Twitter shows the bear causing damage to the interior of the vehicle, but Degoey said “the suspect was unharmed and free to embrace its new found freedom.”

READ MORE: Salmon Arm man survives head-on crash that totals car, kills bear

Jokes aside, Degoey reminded residents to keep their doors locked.

“These incidents are rare but remind us to keep our car doors locked, as well as garbage containers secured at all times,” he said.

In June 2013 a Maple Ridge family also posted a video to YouTube that shows a black bear breaking into their truck.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge family records bear opening truck doors

If you encounter a bear you believe to be aggressive call 911.


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Update: Father calls for better drug recognition after 8-year-old overdoses at Okanagan school
Next story
VIDEO: Vancouver Island mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Just Posted

Vote online to help light up the Larch Hills

Larch Hills Nordic Society competing for Kraft Heinz Project Play funding

Update: Father calls for better drug recognition after 8-year-old overdoses at Okanagan school

The young child ingested an unknown substance Wednesday at a Kelowna school

Seniors at Salmon Arm assisted living facility shocked by Oct. 1 eviction notice

Building owners terminate lease for McGuire Lake Congregate Living, Shuswap Grill Gourmet Burgery

Centennial Field purchase under fire at CSRD open house

South Shuswap residents raise concerns over alternative approval process and quality of property

Police warn against ‘vigilantism’ as Scotch Creek plans anti-crime meeting

Residents have expressed concern about squatters in a vacant rural home on the edge of Scotch Creek

VIDEO: Port Alberni mayor details emergency response after fatal bus crash

Sharie Minions says she is ‘appalled’ by condition of road where bus crashed

Cyclists ride in Okanagan to support Rwandan schools

The 10th annual Lake2Lake Ride for Rwanda has raised more than $100,000 in donations and counting

‘How does it even happen?’: Bear locks itself inside vehicle in Port Moody

It was apparent the suspect had gained entry with his ‘bear’ hands

Fundraising underway for Salmon Arm Terry Fox Run

Annual event to take place Sept. 15 at Blackburn Park

UVic president offers condolences after two students killed in bus crash

‘We also grieve with those closest to these members of our campus community,’ Cassels says

Okanagan realtor pledges $10,000 and unicorn tattoo for Special Olympics charity

Kelowna’s Darryl Reuter will get a unicorn tattoo if he raises his goal

Morning Start: Rain, rain, go away

Your morning start for Saturday, Sept. 14

Boy, 12, in critical condition after B.C. hit-and-run

One of two Friday hit-and-runs the driver is believed to be part of, Langley police say

Summerland author’s books examine international espionage and smuggling

Glen Witter has published five books as C. Edgar North

Most Read